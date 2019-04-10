Emma "Sue" Sampson

Emma "Sue" Sampson, age 71 of Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband, of 53-years of marriage, Leonard Sampson; son -Billy (Jane) Sampson of Indiana; son David (Melissa) Sampson of Georgia; daughter Kimberly (Paul) Hendricks of Indiana; and daughter Julia (Greg) White of Indiana.

Visitation Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Additional visitation on Friday, April 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 401 Huber Blvd., Hobart, IN. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave., Schererville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Apr. 10, 2019
