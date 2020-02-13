Emma Torres (nee Martinez)

EAST CHICAGO,

IN - Emma Torres (nee Martinez), age 87 of East Chicago, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at home. She is survived by three children: Gustavo Torres, Ernesto Torres and Adriana (D.J.) Figueroa; six grandchildren: Ernie, Sara (Richard) Robinson, Michelle, Justin, Andrew and Christian; two great grandchildren, Cole Luciano and Eva Michelle Robinson; siblings: Fernando (Tina) Martinez, Queta (late Roberto) Rodriguez and late Albeza (late Alberto) Garcia, late Esther (late Manuel) Lomellin, Juan (Rosa) Martinez, late Adolfo (Irma) Martinez and Rolando (Luz) Martinez; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Luciano Torres (2001).

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Carlos Sosa officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday morning.

