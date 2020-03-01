Emri Joanrose Thomas

Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM
Obituary
Emri Joanrose Thomas

HIGHLAND, IN - Emri Joanrose Thomas, age five of Highland and South Bend, passed away on February 25, 2020. She was a kindergarten student at Johnson Elementary School in Highland, IN. Emri was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Joan Thomas.

She is survived by her parents Chris and Annie Thomas; sisters Lilly Ann Liberman, Averie London, Gemma Thomas; brothers Carter and Andrew Thomas, Cayden and Evan Etheridge; maternal grandparent Rose ( Lee) Liberman; paternal grandfather Donald Thomas; aunt Susan Jernberg; uncle David Thomas.

Friends may visit with Emri's family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Services will conclude at the Funeral Home with cremation following. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Mar. 1, 2020
