Enchanted Star Snyder

VALPARAISO, IN - Enchanted Star Snyder, age 46, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN.

Enchanted was born on June 29, 1973 the daughter of Robinette Courtney. On August 26, 2019 she married Edmund Snyder and he survives. She had worked as a manager in retail sales in clothing and jewelry. Enchanted loved crafts, doll collecting and spending time with her family.

Enchanted is survived by her husband, Edmund, her children, Jordan Shaffer, Joseph Shaffer and Jack Shaffer; her mother Robinette (Scott) Steuer and five grandchildren.

JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE - DeMOTTE assisted the family with cremation rites.

