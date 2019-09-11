Eric E. Krupowicz

VALPARAISO, IN - Eric E. Krupowicz, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born December 2, 1946 in Chicago to Edward and Margaret (Kaluzny) Krupowicz. Eric proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era, and later went on to make his career as a Crane Operator with Union Electric Steel for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren, woodworking, and reading. Eric, fondly known as "Pop", will be remembered as a hero to his grandkids, and as a genuine, loving, and wonderful husband and father figure. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

On November 24, 1990 Eric married Candie Ailes, who survives, along with daughters: Heidi (Ron) Eckert and Kelli (Jim) Bilic, both of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Adrian, Evan, Tom, Amya, Kamden; siblings: Mark (Rose) Krupowicz, and Laura (Chuck) Kropke. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Edward Krupowicz.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 5:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .