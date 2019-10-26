Eric James Valko

SCHERERVILLE, IN - James Valko age 36, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving and devoted parents, Thomas and Sharon Valko.

Also survived by uncle, Doug (Sonja) Sanders; auntie, Cynthia (Rainer) Ropers and many cousins and dear friends.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Milton and Irene Sanders and Andrew and Geraldine Valko and his best canine friend, Jakers.

Eric was born May 19, 1983 and was a graduate of Lake Central High School. He furthered his education at Columbia College of Chicago and IUN to eventually start his own business as an IT Technician. As an organ donor, Eric was the first to be honored with the Gift of Hope Walk at Franciscan Health Dyer surrounded by family, friends, nurses, physicians and staff. Through him, his "gift" will allow many people to carry on their life.

Eric was a loyal and devoted son and grandson and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Crossroads Community Church (1538 Janice Drive Schererville, IN) with Rev. Drew Brown and Chaplain Nicholas Perkins officiating.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) and on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.

Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to choice of animal shelter.