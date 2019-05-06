Eric Paul Teller

LANSING, IL - Eric Paul Teller, age 60, of Lansing, Illinois, passed away at home on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Devoted husband of Melissa Teller, loving father of Justin (Monica) Teller and Jocelyn Teller, proud grandpa "Popo" of Hailee Teller, dear brother of Lynn Teller, Julie (Rick) Toncheff, Susan (Dan) Bovino and Phyllis (Steve) Milashoski. Beloved uncle of Adam, Alex, Caden, Connor, Danielle, Jamie, Kelly, Mario, Michael and Russell.

Eric enjoyed singing, being outdoors, golfing and fishing. He was a spiritual man, a loyal friend, hard working, loved his pets, made the best pancakes, and showed a genuine kindness to others, helping whoever he could. Mostly he loved spending time with his family.

A prayer service in Eric's memory will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at First United Methodist Church, 18420 Burnham Avenue, Lansing, Illinois, with fellowship immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Eric's name to PAWS Tinley Park, 8301 W. 191st St., Tinley Park, IL 60487 would be appreciated.