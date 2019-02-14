Eric S. Kilbourne

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eric S. Kilbourne age 36 of East Chicago, passed away February 9, 2019. He is survived by his mother Linda Bodgan of East Chicago, IN, two daughters Destiny R. Kilbourne of East Chicago, IN, Alyssa Casalin, son little Eric Casalin, mother of his children Amber Casalin, one sister Stephanie D. Bodgan of Knox, IN nieces and nephews, many cousins and loved friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday February16,2019 from 2:00 PM till 6:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN. Cremation to follow. www.kuiperfh.com