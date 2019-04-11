Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erica Lanette Campbell.

Erica Lanette Campbell

HAMMOND, IN - Erica Lanette Campbell a lifetime resident of Hammond, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born on August 6, 1980, was a graduate of Hammond High School, class of 1998. Erica was a devout and faithful member of New Community Baptist Church where she sang soprano in the Inspirational choir.

Visitation will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M., all services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1047 Kenwood St. Hammond, IN Interment will be at Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith IN.