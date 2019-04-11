Erica Lanette Campbell (1980 - 2019)
Erica Lanette Campbell

HAMMOND, IN - Erica Lanette Campbell a lifetime resident of Hammond, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born on August 6, 1980, was a graduate of Hammond High School, class of 1998. Erica was a devout and faithful member of New Community Baptist Church where she sang soprano in the Inspirational choir.

Visitation will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M., all services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1047 Kenwood St. Hammond, IN Interment will be at Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith IN.
Religious Service Information
Mt Zion Baptist Church
1047 Kenwood St
Hammond, IN 46320
Published in The Times on Apr. 11, 2019
