Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erla "Dolly" Kramer.

Erla "Dolly" Kramer

GREENWOOD, IN - Erla "Dolly" Kramer, age 92, of Greenwood, IN and formerly of Gary, Merrillville, and Valparaiso passed away on March 22, 2019 at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin.

Dolly was a 50-year member of the Olive Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She attended Gary Business College and worked at several places including the Bath Shop at South Lake Mall and Lowenstines Department store in Valparaiso. She was a Girl Scout Leader and Lassie League Coach. She also Bowled in a ladies league for many years.

She is proceeded in death by her Husband of 61 years George C Kramer and survived by her two daughters: Jackie Hawkins and Kay (David) Sleeth; two grandsons: Matthew (Emily) Hawkins and Bill (Susan) Homoky.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March. 27, 2019 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Interment in Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to meet with the family at Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point on Tuesday, March. 26, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Olive Chapter of The Eastern Star will offer services on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.