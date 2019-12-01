Erma Catherine Ugolini Mucci

Erma Catherine Ugolini Mucci died on November 28, 2019 at 105 years of age. Born in Star Junction, PA in 1914, she lived through history and often talked of the World Wars, the Great Flu epidemic, changes in transportation and in medicine. Child of Italian immigrants, she believed in the freedoms and opportunities of this country. She was devoted to public education, civic involvement, and her Catholic faith. She served as a PTA volunteer, was President of St. Mark's Archconfraternity, worked as an election judge and as a census taker. In 2018, she was honored by the Crown Point City Council for having voted in every election for 80 years. At her award ceremony, she declared that FDR was her favorite President.

Erma was a little woman, barely 5 feet tall, with a deep faith in God and a loyal and loving family. She was an avid reader, an expert bridge player, and a canny stock investor. Most importantly, she was always, always positive, with great internal strength and optimism for the future. She remains eternally as our beloved, grace-filled Mother.

Erma is survived by her three children: David Mucci, who was her sole caregiver and with whom she lived, Barbara (Donn) Gardner, Susan (Larry) Garretson; four grandchildren: David (Laura) Gardner, Amy (Jeff) Welkomer, Gregory Garretson, and Thomas Garretson; two great-grandchildren: Josh Gardner and Anne Gardner. Erma was preceded in death by her spouse of over 50 years, Arthur S. Mucci.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 2, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREAMTION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Funeral prayers will be said on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:15 AM at the Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

