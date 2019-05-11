Erma Ewigleben (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
  "Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of your..."
    - Patricia Price
  "My sincerest condolences to the family for the loss of your..."
    - Sla
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Christian Reformed Church
10498 N 450th E
Roselawn, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Christian Reformed Church
10498 N 450th E
Roselawn, IN
Obituary
Erma "Mrs. E" Ewigleben

HOBART, IN - Erma "Mrs. E" Ewigleben, age 85, of Hobart, passed away May 6, 2019. She graduated from Hobart High School, Class of 1951, and worked as a secretary for the Hobart school system for 25 years. She was a member of Community Christian Reformed Church. Erma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She influenced thousands of students and her fellow colleagues throughout her life. Mrs. "E" will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Raymond James "Jim"; parents-Buell and Ruth Crum (nee Edgeworth); brother, James Crum; sister, Helen Crum. Erma is survived by her loving children-Deb Seeley, Rick Ewigleben, Sheri (Al) Ehrhardt, Judy (Buzz) Lines, Sandy (Tim) Krivickas; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; faithful companion, Attila. A special thanks to all of Erma's caregivers for their continued love and support.

Visitation for Erma will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service for Erma will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Community Christian Reformed Church, 10498 N 450th E, Roselawn, IN. Friends may visit with her family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Donations in Emma's name may be made to the CCRC Bible Ministry. www.burnsfuneral.com.


Published in The Times on May 11, 2019
