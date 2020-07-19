Ermioni Krinakis (nee Strogilos)

CROWN POINT, IN - Ermioni Krinakis (nee Strogilos), age 90, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at home.

Ermioni is survived by her children: Theodora (Stamatis) Frangos and Kosta Krinakis; grandchildren: Dean (Katerina) Frangos, Marianna (Stelios) Moschos, Ermioni (Pete) Xidias, Stephanie (Frank) Mendez, Amy (Brian) VanDeel and Steve Krinakis; six great-grandchildren; brother, George (Ana) Strogilos; sisters: Marigo Papamihalakis and Despina Georgafendis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ermioni was preceded in death by her husband, Stelianos Krinakis; parents: Stavros and Evangelia Strogilos; and brothers: Yianni, Manolie and Philipa Strogilos.

Ermioni was born in Chios, Greece. She was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Agia Markella Chios Society. Ermioni loved caring for her family, cooking, baking and especially crocheting.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 20, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a Trisagion Service beginning at 4:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Theodore Poteres officiating. Ermioni will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet, face masks will be required, and lounge and reception areas are closed so food donations are not being accepted.

Visit Ermioni's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.