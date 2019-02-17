Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest E. Larson. View Sign

Ernest E. Larson SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ernest "Ernie" E. Larson, age 82, of Schererville, formerly of Ogden Dunes and Chicago, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Ernie was preceded in death by his loving life-partner of more than 35 years, Nancy Singleton; his parents, Ernest E. Larson and Irene F. Pratt; and sister, Dorothy Mae Anderson.He is survived by his children, Carolyn M. Larson, Ernest Mark Larson, Michael K. Larson (Deborah), and Susan McFall (Andrew); grandchildren Michael, Colton, Delaney, Heather, Ashlin, Rachel, and Bailey; and Nancy's beloved nieces and nephews who continued their enduring affection for Ernie even after Nancy's passing: Sarah M. Singleton, Palmer C. Singleton, David G. (Olivia) Singleton, Stephen C. (Nancy) Singleton, Catherine Connor (David) McNary, Barbara Connor Corcoran, Chris N. Morfas, Peter (Kathy Schwartz) Morfas, and Amy S. Morfas; and "niece" and guardian, Kerry C. Connor, who with her family, Emilie, Daniel and Anna Riggs, loved and cared for Ernie until his passing.Ernie and Nancy met in the second half of their lives and shared their mutual love of everything Chicago, making their home on Belmont Avenue and then Logan Blvd. In later years they moved to Ogden Dunes; Ernie later became a member of the Ogden Dunes Community Church.Ernie was an engineer by trade and made his living designing cell phone towers well into his 70s. Born in Upper Peninsula Michigan, he was an avid outdoorsman, bird watcher, wildlife enthusiast, and photographer. A master wood worker, one of Ernie's varied careers included building harps for Lion & Healy for 17 years. Ernie even designed and built his own eyeglasses. A proud graduate of Phillip's Exeter Academy in New Hampshire and Illinois Institute of Technology, Ernest was forever reading and learning; he could often be found studying various math books.Thank you to the staff at Residence of Deer Creek and Hospice of the Calumet Area. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ernie's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Drive, Munster, IN 46321. A memorial service will be held in the spring. www.kishfuneralhome.net

