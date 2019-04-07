Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest "Ernie" Foree Jr..

Ernest Foree, Jr. "Ernie"

CARBONDALE, IL - Ernest Foree, Jr. "Ernie" of Carbondale, IL formerly of East Chicago, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Survivors one daughter, Adara Rivera; one son, Kyle Foree; three grandchildren, Jaiden Cobb, Janiya and Kennedy Rivera; three sisters, Arlenda Foree, DeAndrea (Charlie) Sims, Carmen Green; nieces, Deana and Brittany Williams; nephews, Brandon and Bryan Williams; three great nephews, RaQuan, Kameron and Bryson and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Betty Foree and Ernest Foree, Sr.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at House of Glory, 4009 Fir Street, East Chicago. Pastors Willie and Jennifer Nelson, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 House Of Glory from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Ernest was a 1979 graduate of East Chicago Washington High school.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Foree family during their time of loss.