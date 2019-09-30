Ernest Joseph Danko "Ernie"

CROWN POINT, IN - Ernest Joseph Danko "Ernie" of Crown Point, formerly of Whiting Indiana died September 27, 2019. Born November 21, 1921 to Therese and Andrew Danko, Ernie was the fourth of five children. His only surviving sister, Mary Danko is 104 years old and lives in Whiting, Indiana. Ernie joins his wife, Emily "Bette" Danko and his son, Ernest Jr who passed in 2009 and 1957, respectively. Ernie was the proud father to Diane (Chuck) Gora, David (Marian) Danko and has seven grandchildren, David (Katy) Danko, Natalie (Ryan) Connaway, Courtney (Robert) Searcy, Charlie (Kim) Gora, Katie (DJ) Driscoll, Kara Gora and Micheal (Ryan) Gora and seven great grandchildren, Ella, Jack, Drew, Emily (Danko), Allison, Emily (Driscoll )and Daniel John.

Ernie proudly served our country as a Boilermaker in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He married Emily Darling on May 3, 1947 and resided in Hammond, Indiana where they raised their family. Ernie spent his career at Standard Oil, retiring in 1981 and enjoyed his retirement by traveling with his wife and spending time with his family.

Ernie was the consulate gentleman and knew how to fix anything and everything. He was best known for his warm smile, gentle demeanor and giving "the business". He always did the right thing for the right reason and believed that no job was worth doing unless it was done right. Even in his nineties, you could find him leading the wedding congo line and closing the dancefloor at the end of the night, calling "young kids" "party poopers" for going home early.

A Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy), Schererville, IN from 2:00 PM till 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 directly at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 108th Ave., Crown Point, IN. Ernest will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service and be laid to rest directly after at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

His legacy lives on through his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Grandpa, you will be in our hearts until we see you again leading the congo line in the sky.