Ernest "Bud" Kaye Sr.

  • "My thoughts and prayers to the family, Bud was a great guy..."
    - Jeff Grote
  • "Our thoughts and prayers to the family. Fred & JoAnn..."
    - Fred & JoAnn Jacobi
Service Information
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel - South Holland
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL
60473
(708)-333-7000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel - South Holland
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel - South Holland
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
Obituary
Ernest "Bud" Kaye, Sr.

THORNTON, IL - Ernest "Bud" Kaye, Sr., age 79 of Thornton, IL passed away peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019. Dear father of Bo Kaye, Jeff (Lisa Middleton) Kaye, and Scott Kaye. Proud grandfather of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Robyn Valente, Gerri Wilder, and the late Bonnie Cassilo. Preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Sally Kaye.

Memorial visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Oct. 29, 2019
