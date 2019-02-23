Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Lee King Sr..

Ernest Lee King, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ernest Lee King, Sr., of East Chicago, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at William J. Riley Hospice in Munster, IN. Ernest leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Johnnie Mae King of East Chicago, IN; son Ernest King, Jr. of MN; sister Vera Allen of TX; brother George Borom of GA; stepdaughters Ebony Lewis, Erika Williams, and Paula (Bruce) Flippins all of East Chicago, IN; grandchildren Talaya Dove, Bruce, Brianna, MacKenzie, Simion, Yashuel, and Rashad all of East Chicago, IN; special nephews Robert King of Gary, IN, Brian (Rebecca) Woods of TX and Carlton Woods of MN; special nieces Yulonda Blackmon of MN, Janet (Ray) Anderson of Hammond, IN; special friends Lee Henry Smith and Charles Rodgers both of East Chicago, IN and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Mission of Jesus Christ, 3921 Kennedy Ave., East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Willie D. Johnson, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.