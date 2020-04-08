Ernest Robert Ellingsen "Bob"

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS - Ernest Robert Ellingsen "Bob", age 96, a 25 year resident of Lakes of theFour Seasons in Crown Point, and prior long time Highland resident,passed away April 4th, 2020.

Born 3/31/1924 in Hammond, Indiana, Bob attended St. Mary's gradeschool and Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, Indiana, graduating in1941. He attended Purdue University, and was a big Boilermaker fan.He enlisted in the Army Air Corps on 12/9/1942 for pilot training, radioschool, and ultimately became an airplane mechanic, all while playingin various bands before being honorably discharged in 1946.

Bob had his own real estate and insurance business for years, and wasinvolved with many community programs such as; Scout Master for the Boy Scouts, President of East Chicago Insurance Board, East Chicago J.C.'s, Lake County Association of Insurance Agents, Calumet Board of Realtors, Highland Rotary Club, Our Lady of Grace Home and School Organization, and National Council for the Encouragement of Patriotism (Highway of Flags Memorial on Routes 41 and 6 in Highland, IN). Heserved as Vice President of Highland Chamber of Commerce, and wsanamed Realtor of the Year in 1980 before he retired. A member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Bob loved music and spent much of his free timesinging in a quartet and with the Chorus of the Dunes, as well as playingthe trombone with the Rusty Pipes and German Band. You never knew when he might pull out his harmonica and play a tune or sing while playing his player piano. He brought many a smile to doctors, nurses,and people in waiting rooms playing the harmonica. He also loved spending time with his family, supporting his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids at sporting events, concerts, and plays. He enjoyed going camping, boating, fishing, skiing, vacationing in Twig, Minnesota, and always had time for a family hootenanny.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Leanore and Ernest Ellingsen. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dolores F. Ellingsen, (neeMirth), 6 children Robert (Sue) Ellingsen, Nancy Ellingsen, Don (Theresa) Ellingsen, Janet (Jerry) Key, Cheryl (Bob) Golec, Dave (Melissa) Ellingsen, 22 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and sister, Betty Murray.

Memorial service and Mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 7667 E 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfunerals.com