Ernest "Ernie" W. Chiagouris VALPARAISO, IN - Ernest "Ernie" W. Chiagouris, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1928 in Decatur, IL to William and Bessie (Chapralis) Chiagouris, then moved to Chicago with his family when he was still a young child. At age 12, Ernie found work at a chocolate shop to support his family after his father died. Later, he attended the University of Chicago where he developed his insatiable love of learning and a life-long bond of friendship with a core group of fellow classmates. His tenure at U. of C. was cut short due to economic hardships, so Ernie moved on to working as a gardener on several North Shore estates. That experience led him to opportunities working at remote, high-end sport fishing camps in Costa Rica and Canada. Ernie split his time between hemispheres, which included extended visits to his ancestral home, Greece. Eventually he settled in Valparaiso to be near his sister, Angela after his mother's death. Ernie became a "regular" at Jimmy's Cafe and Martini's Restaurant, where he was treated like family. The Pupillos, and many other "drivers" offered friendship and rides to Ernie's favorite places. To protect his independence, Ernie always wore gloves, even on the hottest summer days. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Mary and Angela. He is survived by his extended family, including a nephew, Chicago-based musician, Nick Tremulis who admired his hero's ability to "live on his own terms and to beat the odds." Also survived by three of his loyal University of Chicago friends: Nick Nirgiotis of California, USA, Pierre Vryniotic of Paris, France, and Gus Blesseos of Athens, Greece who knew him as a "Free-spirit/Intellectual." Ernie's dry wit and big smile will be missed by all who knew him, both here in Valparaiso and around the world. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.



