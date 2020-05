Ernestina Flores IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR MOTHER. A Prayer for our Mom for Mother's Day. Dear God, We gratefully thank you for giving us the best you had as our Mom. Watch over her and bless her Lord, and may she feel our love for her, is our humble heartfelt prayer. Happy Mother's Day, Missing you very much, Ernesto, Jr., Yolanda, Juanita, Rosie, Joe, Harvey and Irma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store