Ernesto Flores

IN LOVING MEMORY

OF ERNESTO FLORES

12/20/1921 - 3/28/2013

A beautiful memory dearer than gold, of a father whose worth can never be told. There's a place in our heart no one can fill.

We miss you, Daddy, and always will. Sonny, Yoli, Queenie, Jose, Rosa, Javier, and Irma