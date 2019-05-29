Esperanza Blanco (nee Perez)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Esperanza Blanco (nee Perez), age 79 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at home. Loving mother of three children: Maria (Hector) Castillo, Paulino (Hilda) Blanco and Javier (Lydia) Blanco; loving grandmother of five: Adrianna Blanco, Marcos Castillo, Nina Castillo, Natalia Blanco and Katarina Blanco; beloved great grandmother of two: Luna-Evangeline and Wesley Nutter. Preceded in death by her husband, Paulino Blanco, Sr; siblings: Armando Perez, Consuelo Salinas and Caesar Perez.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Please bring any photos you may have of Esperanza. Funeral and Burial will be private.

Esperanza retired from East Chicago Central High School in 2008 and she was a volunteer in the gift shop at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com