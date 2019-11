Esperanza Villasenor (nee Navarro)

EAST SIDE - Esperanza Villasenor (nee Navarro), age 72, late of the East Side, passed away November 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Humberto for 53 years. Loving mother of Jorge Villasenor, Imelda Luna, Gabriel Villasenor and Joel Villasenor. Cherished grandmother of Jojo.

Visitation Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Monday, November 11, 2019 10:30 a.m. prayers from ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.