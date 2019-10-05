Esselona "Brownie" (Jones) Eggers

VALPARAISO, IN -

Esselona "Brownie" (Jones) Eggers, age 87 of Valparaiso, IN was reunited with her husband, Ford "Tinker" in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 2, 2019. Brownie was born on June 5, 1932 in Roan Mountain, TN to Noble and Lois (Winters ) Jones. She was an independent child who the Lord blessed with many talents and quite a bit of spunk. She graduated from Cranberry High School in 1949 and attended Lees McCrae College where she received her degree in nursing. She broke the rules in college of not being able to be a student and get married on April 26, 1952 when she married Ray Ford "Tinker" Eggers. She returned to college and finished in June of 1952. They moved to Gary, IN in 1955 and then to South Haven in 1962. God answered her prayers to be a Mom with two children, David (Mary) and Esselona Jane (Jeff) Larson; four grandchildren, Tabitha (Jeff) Suthers, Sarah (Nate) Harvey, Matthew Eggers, and Julia Larson. Brownie is also survived by her brother, Jesse (Priscilla) Jones; sister, Ruth Whitlow; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ray Ford "Tinker" Eggers; sister, Matoka Turbyfill; and her parents, Noble and Lois Jones.

She lived every day loving God and loving others. She was the last charter member of South Haven Christian Church and served faithfully. She was a talented seamstress who made her daughter's wedding dress, six bridesmaid's dresses and her own dress. She taught herself upholstery and did furniture for herself and others. She knew everything about eating "whole foods" before it became popular and annually canned vegetables, froze fruit, and made homemade jelly which she often gave away. She worked as a substitute teacher for many years and was known as the "super sub". She loved unconditionally and walked daily knowing that she was smothered in grace, forgiven and loved by God. She lived the life of a Proverbs 31 woman. Her physical presence is not with us but we know that we will see her again.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at South Haven Christian Church, 780 Juniper Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385 with Pastor Jeremiah Byers officiating. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Brownie's honor may be made to South Haven Christian Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.