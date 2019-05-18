Estella Hunter

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ms. Estella Hunter was born on October 17, 1936 in Pittsview, AL to the late Annie Hunter and the late Henry Hunter. Ms. Hunter transitioned on April 17, 2019 after an extended stay at Aperion Care Tolleston Park, Gary, IN.

She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy, her devoted siblings, LC (Louise) Hunter, Bessie Mitchell, Willie B. Peterson, Albert Hunter, Henry Hunter, Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. In addition to her parents, Ms. Hunter was preceded in death by siblings, Johnnie "Boss" Hunter, Malcolm Hunter, Betty Jean Hunter, and Annie Maude Hunter Veals. Ms. Hunter confessed Christ early in life and was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, East Chicago, IN.

A memorial tribute will be held May 28, 2019 on the grounds of Antioch Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL. Condolences may be sent to Ms. Hunter's family in care of the entrusted funeral home, SMITH, BIZZELL, WARNER, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408 - (219) 887-1852.