Estelle A. Wojcehowski (nee Sokol)

HOBART, IN - Estelle A. Wojcehowski (nee Sokol), age 94, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born on February 15, 1925 to the late Joseph and Kunegenda Sokol. She retired from St. Mary's Medical Center as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Assumption BVM Church and enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Estelle is survived by her daughter, Marylynn (Ronald Brooks) Wojcehowski; two sons, Thomas (Barbara) Wojcehowski and Gerald (Julie) Wojcehowski; two grandchildren, Nichole (Rich) Miller and Casimer (Kaitlin) Wojcehowski; great-grandson, Gage Miller; two step-grandchildren, Eric and Lisa; many nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Casimer Wojcehowski; her parents; three brothers, Stanley Sokol, John (Sylvia) Sokol and Joseph Sokol Jr.; six sisters, Helen (Stanley) Smosna, Gene (Ray) Krucki, Josephine Sokol, Victoria (Edward) Wnek, Angeline (Walter) Cichon and Anna (Frank) Rakoski.

Mass of Christian Burial for Estelle will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, beginning with 9:15 a.m. prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, then proceeding to Assumption BVM Church, 3510 Illinois Street, Hobart, IN 46342 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL.

