Estelle Bernice Schwartz

HIGHLAND BEACH, FL - Estelle Bernice Schwartz, 72, wife of the late Alan L. Schwartz, passed away unexpectedly on Friday March 22, 2019. She resided in Highland Beach, FL.

Estelle was born July 3, 1946 in the Bronx and grew up in Brooklyn New York. A top student in high school, she majored in Speech at Brooklyn College. Later, she pursued a Nursing degree, earning her R.N. while being an amazing wife and mother.

Estelle is survived by her children: Hal Schwartz (Homer Glen, IL), Gayle Belenzon and Husband Jeffrey, (Boca Raton, FL), Jeff Schwartz and wife Shelley (Chicago, IL). Estelle is survived by six deeply loved grandchildren: Griffin Schwartz, Avery Schwartz, Kim Belenzon, Michelle Robichaux, Rachel Belenzon, and Marc Belenzon.

Estelle was a devoted wife, a life-saving nurse, an endlessly loving mother and grandmother, a loyal and compassionate friend and a true blessing to all that knew her. She loved being a Patron and Screening Committee member of the Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival, a member of the Contemporary Glass Art Society, and a subscriber of The Palm Beach Drama Works.

The Graveside Service for Estelle Schwartz is being held on Friday, March 29, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at: Kneserth Isreal Cemetery (Hammond Jewish Cemetery) 1648-167th St, Hammond, IN, 46324. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband Alan L. Schwartz. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.