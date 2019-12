Estelle L. Wisner Tilley "Tootie"

CHICAGO, IL - Estelle L. Wisner Tilley "Tootie", age 85, formerly of Chicago, IL, resided in Madisonville, TN, passed away at home Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She loved riding around listening to music and going to concerts. Survivors, sons and daughters, sister, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister, Darlene Swanson, brother, Dennis Wisner, several nieces and nephews of Chicago. Preceded in death by daughter, Linda Tilley, parents, Anthony and Mary Sintich Wisner Wisniewski, sister, Grace Welch, brothers, Ronnie Wisner, William J. (Sonny) Wisner.

Funeral was 8:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville, TN, Father Julius, of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church doing the blessing.