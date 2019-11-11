Estelle Solomon Harris

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ESTELLE SOLOMON HARRIS ON HER 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

We thought of you today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too.

We think of you in silence and often speak your name, all we have are memories and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake from which we'll never part, God has you in his arms, we have you in our hearts.

We love you and miss you, Ann Marie, Denise, Eddie, Cindy, Zach, Abby, Adeline, and James