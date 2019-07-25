Esther A. Huebner

ST. JOHN, IN - Esther A. Huebner, age 91, of St. John passed away, Sunday, July 21, 2019. She is survived by her son Dane (Beth) Huebner; daughter Darlene Smock; daughter in law Michele Huebner; grandchildren Erich, Adam, and Suzanne Huebner, Nancy (Andy) Anderson, and Tim (Roberta) Smock; great grandchildren Emma, Kelsey, Ty, Gracie; sister Loretta Laucis; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John Huebner, son Darrell Huebner, son in law Thomas Smock, and six siblings.

Funeral services will be held directly at St Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. in Dyer on Saturday, July 27, 2019 with visiting from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue in St. John, on Friday from 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Esther and her husband owned an Ice Cream Shop called Dairy Isle in East Chicago. She enjoyed crocheting and fishing, but her true love was her grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Oncology Dept at Community Hospital and the caregivers from Hospice for the love and care of Esther. Donations in her name to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com