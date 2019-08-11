Esther C. Meyer (nee Romanowski)

CROWN POINT, IN - Esther C. Meyer (nee Romanowski), age 98, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home. Esther is survived by her sons: Robert (Linda) Meyer of Ojai, CA and Richard (Anne) Meyer of McLean, VA; grandchildren: Christopher, Meghan and Katie Meyer. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Meyer.

Esther was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. She was a licensed beautician and also worked at St. Anthony Hospital until retiring.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. James Wozniak officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a . View directions and/or sign Esther's guestbook at

