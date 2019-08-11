Esther C. (Romanowski) Meyer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther C. (Romanowski) Meyer.
Service Information
GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE
Crown Point/Merrillville/Hebron
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
101 W. Burrell Dr.
Crown Point, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
101 W. Burrell Dr
Crown Point, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Esther C. Meyer (nee Romanowski)

CROWN POINT, IN - Esther C. Meyer (nee Romanowski), age 98, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home. Esther is survived by her sons: Robert (Linda) Meyer of Ojai, CA and Richard (Anne) Meyer of McLean, VA; grandchildren: Christopher, Meghan and Katie Meyer. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Meyer.

Esther was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. She was a licensed beautician and also worked at St. Anthony Hospital until retiring.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. James Wozniak officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a . View directions and/or sign Esther's guestbook at

www.GeisenFuneralHome.com or contact 219-663-2500.


logo
Published in The Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations