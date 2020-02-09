Esther Gomez

GARY, IN - Esther Gomez 79, of Gary, IN passed away on January 3, 2020 ending her fight with cancer. She was born on August 23, 1940 in Pharr, Texas to Roberto and Maria G. Perez. In 1955 Esther met the love her life Jesus Gomez, "Jesse", after they married they had three children, and she continued to devote her life full of love to her family. Esther is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ike, Sam, Joe, John, her sister Irma, and great grandchild Alliyah Monique. She is survived by her loving husband, her children Debbie, Jay, Lisa, her nine grandchildren Jenny, Ricky, Jessica, Alyssa, Olivia, Daniel, Jorden, Laila, Kiera and two great grandchildren Elliana and Jorden Jr., brothers Oscar and Robert Perez and sister Amie. Special in laws Sam Gomez and Rose Perez, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 23, 2020 at the VFW Post 9323 at 2750 Central Ave Lake Station, IN from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers and/or memorial contributions may be directed to her husband Jesse.