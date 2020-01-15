Esther M. Denton (1929 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Mrs.D was like a second Mom to me growing up in..."
    - Dave & Rose Sobierajski
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Esther M. Denton

OCALA, FL - Esther M. Denton, age 90, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Esther is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Tracy) Collins of Ocala; two grandchildren: Matthew (Heather) Collins and Rebecca (Brent) Freeman; and five great-grandchildren. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Denton; and son, Joseph K. Denton.

Esther was a retired school teacher. She taught at Salk Elementary in Merrillville, as well as in Hobart. Esther was also a former Payroll Clerk for Childhood Development Service.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Esther's grandson, Matthew Collins officiating. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. To view and/or sign Esther's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.


logo
Published in The Times on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.