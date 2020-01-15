Esther M. Denton

OCALA, FL - Esther M. Denton, age 90, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Esther is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Tracy) Collins of Ocala; two grandchildren: Matthew (Heather) Collins and Rebecca (Brent) Freeman; and five great-grandchildren. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Denton; and son, Joseph K. Denton.

Esther was a retired school teacher. She taught at Salk Elementary in Merrillville, as well as in Hobart. Esther was also a former Payroll Clerk for Childhood Development Service.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Esther's grandson, Matthew Collins officiating. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. To view and/or sign Esther's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.