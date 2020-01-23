Esther Mae Henning (nee Morton)

PORTAGE, IN - Esther Mae Henning (nee Morton), age 82, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN on September 24, 1937 to the late Omar and Margaret (nee Elrod) Morton. Esther was a member of the Independent Order of Foresters. She worked as a clerk at the Gary Police Department and for Margo's Catering. Esther was an extraordinary cook and always prepared a full spread of food for each meal of the day. She was a longtime Gary Railcats fan and season ticket holder. She enjoyed old western TV shows, playing Bunco, and was an avid bowler. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

Esther is survived by her grandson, Michael (Amanda Keck) Gordon; sister in law, Evelyn Morton; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was cared for by her loving family, Debbie Stutler, Brandie Cohen, Amanda Johnston, and Misti Howell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman H. Henning; infant son, Michael James Henning; son, Jim Henning; daughter, Ronda Henning Worden; brothers, Bill and Sam Morton; sisters, Betty Stutler, Clara McCarthey, Linda Coles; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of her daughter, Ronda Henning Worden to The Legacy Foundation, 370 E. 84 th Dr. #100, Merrillville, IN 46410.

A funeral service for Esther will take place Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD HOME, 10909 Randolph St. Winfield/Crown Point, IN 46307. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may gather with the family on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL. For more information, please call 219-661-2600. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.