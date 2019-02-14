Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Norberta Rolek.

Esther Norberta Rolek

Esther Norberta Rolek born December 30, 1926 and died peacefully February 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held at St. George Parish 9546 S. Ewing Avenue, Chicago IL 60617 on Saturday February 16, 2019, 10:00-11:00 a.m viewing, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL 60409.

Please join us in celebrating her life. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the . Arrangements by KOMPARE FUNERAL HOME, CHICAGO, IL (773) 768-8800.