Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther (Huber) Patton.

Esther Patton (nee Huber)

CROWN POINT, IN - Esther Patton (nee Huber), age 88, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at University Place Senior Living in West Lafayette, IN. Esther was born January 7, 1931 in Gary, IN to Casper and Mary Huber. She was the fifth of their six children.

Esther is survived by her children: Doug (Terry) Patton of Eads, TN, David Patton of Lafayette, IN and Cynthia Patton of Houston, TX; five grandchildren: Adam, Russell, Cade and Cristina Patton and Kevin (Traci) Gregg; three great-grandchildren: Maximus and Eliza Jo Gregg and Cade Patton; and one sibling: Martha Grewal.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband: Russel Patton; her parents: Casper and Mary Huber; and her siblings: Alice Ridgely, Katherine Minnich, Dale and Henry Huber.

Esther grew up in the Ambridge section of Gary and attended Horace Mann High School. She married Russel Patton on December 19, 1955 while he was in the Air Force. Eventually they settled in the Miller section of Gary where Esther was a homemaker. Esther loved the Dunes and Indiana Lakeshore her entire life. The family moved to Crown Point and Esther went back to school to get teaching degrees. She taught fourth grade for seventeen years at Eisenhower Elementary School. Esther had a lively and joyous spirit. She loved to travel and be "on the go". She enjoyed travel with her children and grandchildren. She was committed to the community by volunteering for thirty-five years with Meals-on-Wheels and many years in the volunteer department of The Methodist Hospital Southlake.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM with Pastor John Starr officiating. Following the Memorial Service, family and friends are invited to the GEISEN RECEPTION CENTRE for food and fellowship.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Save the Dunes, Meals-on-Wheels or MS Foundation.To view directions and sign Esther's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500