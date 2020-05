Or Copy this URL to Share

Esther Vasquez IN LOVING MEMORY OF ESTHER VASQUEZ Dear Mom, Wishing you a Happy 20th Mother's Day In Heaven. You're forever in our hearts and prayers. Love, from your Son, Raul, Josie, Doreen, Jay and Cindy



