Ethel Luree Wengerd

KOUTS, IN - Ethel Luree Wengerd, 89 of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born July 17, 1930 in Kouts to Jonas and Elizabeth (Schantz) Birky. Ethel was a devoted member of Hopewell Mennonite Church in Kouts. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

On August 4, 1956 she married J. Ivan Wengerd, who preceded her in death in 2019. She is survived by their children: Kathleen (Dave) Willink, Ann (Doug) Freyenberger, David (Sherry) Wengerd, Doug Wengerd, Brenda (Brad) Miller; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and sister, Alice Nitzsche. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter in law Jenny (Roth) Wengerd, siblings: Harley Birky and Lila Good, and an infant sister.

A private service and burial will take place at Hopewell Mennonite Cemetery in Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, or Hopewell Mennonite Church, 805 N. Main Street, Kouts, IN 46347. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.