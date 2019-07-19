Ethel M. Sikma (nee Zeldenrust)

LANSING, IL - Ethel M. Sikma (nee Zeldenrust), age 88 of Lansing, IL passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She is survived by her daughters: Sharon (David) Pluard and Rosanne (David) Lorenz; grandchildren: Kelly and Keith (Courtney) Lorenz and Dustin Pluard; great-grandchildren: Rudy, Jacqueline and Lindy Lorenz; sisters: Laura Brown and Elverna Dykstra. Preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Sikma; brother, Herman Zeldenrust; sisters: Carrie Porte, Henrietta Kooy and JoAnn Eenigenburg.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 1:00 to 3:00 PM with services immediately beginning at 3:00 PM, with Pastor John Rogers officiating. Ethel will be laid to rest at Oakridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL. Ethel was a homemaker and a member of First Church PCA in Lansing, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Church PCA - Love For Lansing. www.schroederlauer.com