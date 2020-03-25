Eugene Anderson

LAWRENCEBURG, IN - Eugene Anderson, 91, of Lawrenceburg, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Ridgewood Health Campus, Lawrenceburg, IN. Eugene (Gene/Ernie) was born October 27, 1928 in Palisades, MN, to his parents, the late Ernest Anderson and Melinda (Bakka) Wilson.

He was a retired sailor with the Standard Oil/Amoco (BP) Great Lakes fleet for 31 of his 37 year career. Eugene began sailing on the Great Lakes at the age of 17, working as a deck hand on ore boats bringing iron ore from Minnesota Iron Range to steel mills in northwest Indiana during World War II. He sat for his Great Lakes marine pilot's license and became a wheelsman.

In 1951 he signed on with Standard Oil/Amoco as an oil tanker pilot/wheelsman. Eugene steadily worked up through the ranks to second mate, first mate and finally captain of the Amoco Wisconsin, a 400 ft. Great Lakes oil tanker, through the 1970's. He retired in 1982 and was proud to often say he "cheated the system" because he was retired fro more years than he worked.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathern (Kate), brother, Stanley and his daughter, Kim. He is survived by his sons Jay, Lee (Patty) and Jon (Misty), as well as five grandchildren, Katie, Sara, Samantha, and Laura Anderson and Christina King; and two great grandchildren, Zachary KIng and Maddie Junkin.

There will be a small private gathering for family and friends to be announced as a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, 2626 17th Street, Columbus, IN 47201.

