Eugene D. Pinkie

SHELBYVILLE, KY - Eugene D. Pinkie, 78, Shelbyville, KY, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at U. of L. Jewish Hospital Louisville, KY. A native of East Chicago, IN, he was the son of the late Edward and Alice Pinkie. He was a graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelors' degree in Accounting and was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity. He briefly served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He went to work for the Budd Company in Gary, IN as a young man, transferred to Troy, MI and later transferred to Shelbyville, KY, where he retired following more than 40 years of service as an accountant. In his leisure time as a young man, he enjoyed cars. He had a 1964 Chevy Impala SS, which he worked on for many years. He also enjoyed motorcycles, and he was a collector of firearms and enjoyed shooting. In his later years, he enjoyed walking in his neighborhood and spending time with his sons and family.

In addition to his parents, one brother, Earl Pinkie, and one sister, Arlene Christensen, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sons: Eric Anthony Pinkie (Michelle Joann) of New Castle, IN and Elliott Ignatius Pinkie (Jill) of Fishers, IN; one brother, Ernest Pinkie of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren: Sophia Jean Sainato-Pinkie, Anderson Edward Pinkie and Meredith Josephine Pinkie and the mother of his children, Sandra Jean Schuttrow of Fishers, IN.

Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. The cremated remains will be privately interred at Confirmed Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

