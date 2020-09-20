1/1
Eugene D. Pinkie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eugene D. Pinkie

SHELBYVILLE, KY - Eugene D. Pinkie, 78, Shelbyville, KY, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at U. of L. Jewish Hospital Louisville, KY. A native of East Chicago, IN, he was the son of the late Edward and Alice Pinkie. He was a graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelors' degree in Accounting and was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity. He briefly served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He went to work for the Budd Company in Gary, IN as a young man, transferred to Troy, MI and later transferred to Shelbyville, KY, where he retired following more than 40 years of service as an accountant. In his leisure time as a young man, he enjoyed cars. He had a 1964 Chevy Impala SS, which he worked on for many years. He also enjoyed motorcycles, and he was a collector of firearms and enjoyed shooting. In his later years, he enjoyed walking in his neighborhood and spending time with his sons and family.

In addition to his parents, one brother, Earl Pinkie, and one sister, Arlene Christensen, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sons: Eric Anthony Pinkie (Michelle Joann) of New Castle, IN and Elliott Ignatius Pinkie (Jill) of Fishers, IN; one brother, Ernest Pinkie of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren: Sophia Jean Sainato-Pinkie, Anderson Edward Pinkie and Meredith Josephine Pinkie and the mother of his children, Sandra Jean Schuttrow of Fishers, IN.

Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. The cremated remains will be privately interred at Confirmed Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville
1144 W. Main
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-3750
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved