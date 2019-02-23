Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene E. Kopczak.

Eugene E. Kopczak

VALPARAISO, IN -

Eugene E. Kopczak, 84, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born September 26, 1934 in Ambridge, PA to John J. and Valeria (Kotarski) Kopczak, attended Geneva College and served proudly with the U.S. Army. Gene made his career with Bethlehem Steel for over 30 years retiring as a Cold Mill Process Engineer. As an active member of the community Gene served on the Porter Memorial Hospital Board for 20 years, eight years as Chairman, and was the longtime Porter County & 2nd District Democratic Party Chairman, receiving the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Governor O'Bannon in 1996.

On July 2, 1954 he married Doris Shandick who survives along with their daughter, Sandra (Mike) Golando of Valparaiso, brother, John "Bud" Kopczak of Valparaiso, grandchildren: Constance Golando (BenjiMilanowski) and Ian (Julie) Golando, great-granddaughter, Daisy Golando and nephew, Johnny Kopczak. He was preceded in death by his sister, Anna "Jen" Supe.

Following cremation a private family ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , or Lakeshore PAWS.