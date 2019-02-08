Eugene F. Pete

HEBRON, IN - Eugene F. Pete, of Hebron, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 84. Gene signed on as a pitcher with the Cincinnati Reds after high school, and later went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army. During his 40 year career with American Bridge, Gene supervised the steel sequencing of numerous Chicago landmark skyscrapers.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen; and his loving son, Daniel (Linda); cherished grandchildren: Alysanne, Ryan (Fallen) and Kristin (Chris); two treasured great grandsons; his dear sister, Eleanor; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Stanley and sister, Jenny. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Visitation for Gene will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 302 N Madison St, Hebron, IN, from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Kouts. RENDINA FUNERAL HOME entrusted with services. For information, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.