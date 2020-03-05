Eugene Howard Cole

VALPARAISO, IN - Eugene (Gene) Cole, 80 of Valparaiso, passed away in Florida on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born on April 12, 1939 in Valparaiso to Howard (Glenn) and Agnes (Jensen), and had one beloved younger brother, Glenn (Mary Lou) Cole. Gene graduated from Valparaiso High School and immediately began his lifetime career with Urschel Laboratories. Over the next 43 years, he worked in the Tool and Die Department, was a Research and Development Engineer, and Vice President of Engineering. He also served his country in the National Guard Reserve for six years.

Gene enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, farming, gardening, feeding the birds and deer, and spending time with his family. He was a man of integrity and honor who loved Jesus and his family with all of his heart. A faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Valparaiso for 37 years, he served in many capacities.

In 1959, he met the love of his life, Laurel Darlette Werner. They were married on July 23, 1960. Laurel survives, along with their three daughters: Debbie (Scott) Marine, Juli (Marvin) McDaniels, Cinda (Brett) Huber; six grandchildren: Alicia (Greg) Johnson, Kevin (Mariah) Marine, Andrew (Alexandria) Radtke, Kellie (Andrew) Morrical, Tanner Huber and Kiley Huber; Four great grandchildren: Conner Johnson, Millie Morrical, Xavier Cole Marine and due in July, baby Morrical.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso with a funeral service on Saturday, March 7 at 10:30 AM followed by a graveside service at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to First Baptist Church.