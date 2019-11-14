Eugene "Gene" J. Anderson

CHICAGO RIDGE, IL - Eugene "Gene" J. Anderson, age 89, US Naval Veteran of the Korean War, of Chicago Ridge, IL and formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 9, 2019. Loving uncle of Paul Lorenz, Jocelyn (Mary Hayes) Lorenz, Claudia (Kent) Chu, Eric (Jacqueline) Lorenz, Carl (Tammy) Lorenz, Kurt (Faye) Lorenz and Jonathan (Cynthia) Lorenz. He was preceded in death by his parents Phillip E. Anderson and Wilma C. Anderson (nee Hartman) and his sister Jane E. (late Richard) Lorenz. Gene proudly service with the Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Kula Gulf and the USS Allagash and as a Medical Corpsman at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland.

He retired after many years from the City of Hammond, Human Services Department. Gene was also a former board member for the Greater Hammond Community Services, Inc. He was loved by many and will be missed by more. Friends are invited to celebrate Gene's life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Services at 12:00 NOON at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Great Hammond Community Services, Inc. would be appreciated.

