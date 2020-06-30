Eugene J. Mroczkowski
LOWELL, IN - Eugene J. Mroczkowski, age 83, of Lowell, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away June 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was an avid polka dancer and a member of "Let's Polka USA". Gene was preceded in death by his parents Eugene Mroczkowski and Sabina Pasierb; step-father Stanley Pasierb; sister Maria Mroczkowski. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Patricia "Pat"; children- James (Mary) Mroczkowski, Sandra "Sandy" (Andy) Perillo; grandchildren Michele (Tommy), Andrew (Kari), and Stephanie (Tony); three great-grandchildren; brother Joseph (Shirley) Mroczkowski; sisters Sophia (Marty) Mogan, Stella (Neil) Connolly, and Angela Mucci; numerous nieces, nephews, and dear god-child Brenda.

Visitation Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Due to COVID, please bring your mask for the visitation and funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
