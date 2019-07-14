Eugene "Gene" Matkowicz

CROWN POINT, IN - Eugene "Gene" Matkowicz, age 86 of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

He is survived by wife of 60 years, Dorothy; daughter, Gayle (Jeff) Bowen; three grandchildren: Abby Bowen, Emily (fiance Chris Demaree) Bowen, and Matthew Bowen; niece, Nancy (John); two nephews; Paul and Walter Collard. Preceded in death by two sisters.

Gene was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He was a former member of the B.P.O. Elks, Hobart Lodge and Management Club. Gene was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School, Class of 1951. He was a retired supervisor from Boiler Shop at Inland Steel for 37 years. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point – please be advised of road construction on S.R. 55 just north of the funeral home on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL and 10:00 A.M. from St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, with Rev. Pat Kalich officiating. At rest, Maplewood Memorial Cemetery.

