Eugene "Gene" Oates

VALPARAISO, IN - Eugene "Gene" Oates passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019.

Gene was born in McKeesport, PA on March 2, 1933 to Eugene Francis and Margaret (Ohler) Oates, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife of many wonderful years, Vivian (Dye) Oates; his son, William "Billy" Oates; and his siblings: Thomas, Robert, and Richard Oates.

Gene is survived by his brother, Paul (Kathy) Oates; his sisters-in-law: Maxine Oates and Christa Oates; and his children: Tom (Anne) Groark, Kenny (Peggy) Groark and Terry (Jim) Wuletich. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren for whom he was "Pap": April (David) Sitzenstock, Melanie Pancek, Kenny Groark, Tonya Groark, Christopher Groark, Samantha (Aaron Johnson) Wuletich, and Steven Wuletich, along with his great-grandchildren, Taylor Guse and Logan Pancek, in addition to many other loving relatives.

Gene graduated from Wirt High School in 1951 and served in the US Army until 1955, where he received the Army of Occupation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. After his service, he earned a degree in business management from Indiana University (Go Hoosiers!) and then worked as a supervisor for US Steel until his retirement. Gene spent his retirement years wintering in Florida with Vivian, and spending time with his family and on the golf course, where he made eight holes-in-one!

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Visitation will be held on May 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation to Dunes Hospice, whose staff showed every kindness to Gene in his final months. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.