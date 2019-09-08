Eugene P. "Gene" Kregel

GRIFFITH, IN - Eugene P. "Gene" Kregel age 85 of Griffith, passed away on Thursday September 5, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Diane (late Tom) Ranta, Donna Kregel, Sharon (Todd) Eriks, and Joanne (Mark) Joyce; grandchildren Amy (Matt) Skura, Jennifer (Nick) Spitz, Jeremy Eriks, Becky (David) Shreve, Greg (Rachel) Joyce, and Sara Joyce; great grandchildren Abby, Avery, Dylan, Logan, Kalle, Haley, Makayla, Tyler, Dawson, Allyson, Trinity, Quinn, and baby J (who's on the way); and brother Chip (Nancy) Kregel.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Ruth Kregel, wife Barbara, brother Donald, and by his sister Ruth Ann.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Griffith Lutheran Church located at 1000 N. Broad St. in Griffith with Rev. Freida Scales officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday September 10th from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith.

Gene was retired from South Chicago Heights Steel Co. and was formerly employed by Blythe's Sport Shop in Griffith. He was a member and Trustee of Griffith Lutheran Church, former member Griffith Vol. Fire Dept., Griffith Girls Softball coach, Griffith Men's Softball League, and the Oak Knoll Tuesday Night Men's Golf League. Gene was inducted into the High School (Dyer High School 1948) Football Hall of Fame and he was a Golf Marshall during the USGA Golf Tournaments. Gene attended all of his grandchildren's events and sporting events sitting in the audience or stands. In remembrance of Gene, if you would like too, please wear your favorite golf shirt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Tee Indiana Kids Golf or Griffith Lutheran Church.

For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.